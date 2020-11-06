Police have named the two men who died after an industrial incident occurred in Bingley on Thursday the 29th of October 2020

Emergency services were called to the premises on the Castlefield Industrial Estate at 3.38pm on the 29th of October to a report that two men had been seriously injured. 43-year-old Daron Pickstock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee Horton58 year old, was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. Mr Horton later died in hospital on Friday the 30th of October. A man was arrested in connection with the incident and later released under investigation. Investigations with the Health and Safety Executive continue into the circumstances of the incident.