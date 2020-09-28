Police have recovered a gun from custody where Matt was shot, which is being forensically examined

Detectives investigating the murder of Met Police Sergeant Matt Ratana have been working around the clock.

Police officers and police staff from across the Met are assisting the investigation into his murder, since it was launched by homicide investigators from the Specialist Crime Command yesterday, Friday 25 September.

These officers include forensic specialists, search teams and local officers.

Detectives are carrying out enquiries at four locations in both London and Surrey, where detailed searches are taking place. These locations are:

-Croydon Custody Centre, where the shooting occurred.

-An area of London Road, Pollards Hill where the suspect was initially arrested by officers.

-An address on Southbrook Road, Norbury.

-A second address on Park Road, Banstead, Surrey, where local police officers from Surrey Police are assisting.

Enquiries at these locations include rigorous forensic searches which are expected to take days to complete.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy, responsible for the investigation, said:

“Yesterday was a dark and sad day for the police family, and my thoughts are with Matt’s partner, his family and colleagues here in London and across the world at this terrible time.

“Everyone working on this investigation, from the forensic specialists to the local officers holding the cordons, does so with a heavy heart but a determination to find justice for our colleague and his family.

“Almost forty-eight hours into the investigation, we are pursuing various lines of enquiry and recovering evidence from the four crime scenes.

“We have recovered a gun from custody where Matt was shot, which is being forensically examined.

“We have CCTV of what happened in custody and body-worn video from police officers which is being carefully reviewed by investigators, and will be considered alongside the officer’s accounts.

“The suspect remains in hospital in a critical condition and due to his state we are not able to speak to him.

“Our murder investigation will seek to establish why Matt was shot. One of my priorities is to ensure any future criminal prosecution is not jeopardised. I know this is important to the public too and I’d ask for everyone not to speculate.

“I would like to reiterate that this a murder investigation and not a counter terrorism investigation.

“Finally, I’d like to thank everyone for your continued support which means so much to everyone who knew Matt.”

No other arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.