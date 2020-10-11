Police have released the images of three men they would like to speak with in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Manchester

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday 22 August 2020, police were called to reports of racially aggravated abuse on Dale Street in Manchester.

Enquiries have established that the victim – a 42-year-old man – was approached by three men who assaulted him whilst verbally abusing him with comments of a racist nature at the same time.

The victim suffered minor facial injuries which were treated at hospital.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police Constable Kelly Strickland, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated.

“We are urging anyone who may recognise the individuals in these pictures to please come forward and share that information with police so we can get in contact with them to discuss this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3221, quoting incident number 2433 of 22/08/2020.