Police have released the name of the woman who died following a road crash in Inverness

Melina Rosa Päprer, 24, from Luneberg in Germany, died when the blue Citroen C3 in which she was a front-seat passenger, collided with a grey Honda CRV travelling north on the A82 near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, around 3.15 pm on Monday. Her family is aware.
The driver of the Citroen C3 – a 27-year-old man – and the 56-year-old female driver of the Honda CRV remain in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where medical staff describe the man as serious but stable and the woman stable.
Officers are still appealing for any witnesses to the crash and to those who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.
Information can be passed to road policing officers at Dingwall Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 1838 of 12 October 2020.
