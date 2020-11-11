Police have released these images of a man we need to speak to after report of a naked cyclist in Gateshead

Our officers are investigating incidents of indecent exposure on October 21 and 22 that we believe to have been committed by the same man.

There have been two reports of a man riding a bicycle in Wardley while wearing no trousers and no underwear. A third incident was reported in Hebburn.

The man has allegedly approached women and asked them to perform sexual acts on him. He has then left the area when they have declined.

Enquiries to identify the man are ongoing and now we have released these images in the hope that the public can help identify him.

The man is described as white, wearing a dark green hoody and riding a white bicycle. He is described as having an eastern European accent.