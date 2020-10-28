Police have seized a firearm and it has been taken to a forensic laboratory for analysis

Officers from Specialist Crime have seized a loaded firearm while conducting proactive enquiries in Northolt.

At around midday on Tuesday, 27 October officers were near Makepeace Road in Northolt, when they came across a firearm with a full magazine of ammunition.

Officers seized the firearm and it has been taken to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Danny Gosling, from the Met’s Specialist Crime South proactive team, said: “This seizure of a firearm and ammunition demonstrates the good work that the Met’s proactive units are doing to keep our communities safe.

“I have no doubt that this seizure has prevented a serious, or even deadly, incident from taking place in the surrounding area.

“We are committed to tackling violent crime and will bringing anyone who carries or holds firearms and other lethal weapons to justice.