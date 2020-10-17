Police in Kent have charged a man following a serious knife attack in Dover

A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Dover.

Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October 2020 following a report that a man had been found injured in Beaconsfield Road.

Officers attended and the 19-year-old victim was flown to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

On Monday 12 October, officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested Callum Andrews.

The 20-year-old, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Mr Andrews appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 October and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 16 November.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s, who were arrested shortly after the incident, have been released without charge.