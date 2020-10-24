Officers from Dover’s Community Safety Unit, working with a licensing officer from Dover District Council, visited 10 venues in the two towns in October 2020.

Licensees were given the wands, which will help them stop anyone bringing dangerous objects into their premises.

It is hoped that more widespread use of the devices will further discourage anyone from carrying weapons in the towns.

PC Dannii Rolfe, of Dover’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘There is no excuse for carrying a weapon of any kind in Kent and we will seek the prosecution of anyone who does so.

‘We are very pleased with the response from staff in bars and pubs in Dover and Deal and welcome their help, along with partner agencies, in our ongoing work to confront the issue.’

The initiative was funded by the Dover Community Safety Partnership with funds from the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU).

Cllr Nigel Collor, Chair of the Community Safety Partnership, said: ‘We’re determined to tackle the scourge of knife crime as part of our work with Kent Police and partners to support licensed premises across the district.

‘Whilst levels of knife crime are low in the district, the Knife Wand Initiative is another example of how we’re supporting local venues to help keep people safe.’

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Kent, Matthew Scott, whose office oversees the Violence Reduction Unit, said: ‘The purpose of the VRU is to bring agencies from across Kent and Medway together to prevent crime and keep people safe. I’m glad that the money we received from Government last year is supporting projects which are having a positive impact within local communities.’