Police in Wiltshire have released CCTV images of people we want to speak to after reports of teenagers throwing fireworks at people in Swindon town centre

Between approximately 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday (03/11), we received a number of reports alleging that young teenage boys on bikes were firing fireworks at people and shops close to the Brunel Centre and then later at the Wyvern Theatre. The boys had two Husky dogs with them.

Officers conducted patrols around the town centre and sighted the teenagers involved but they fled on bikes in the direction of the Railway Village.

PC Lee Wheeldon, of the Swindon Community Policing Team, said: “This caused genuine fear to those who were targeted and it is only luck that prevented somebody being seriously hurt.

“I’d like to stress that when fireworks are not used in a safe or responsible way, they can cause serious and life-changing injuries.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries to locate the people responsible for this and if you recognise anyone in these images, we urge you to contact us.

“Their behaviour was dangerous and unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101. Alternatively, details can be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.