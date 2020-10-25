Police investigate following reports of assault

Police officers are investigating after a man was assaulted in Braintree.

It was reported the man, who is in his 40s, was assaulted in Silks Way at around 2am today (Sunday 25 October)

It was reported a group of people threw bricks at him and punched him.

He sustained a number of significant injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital.

An 18 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 43 year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and GBH.

We believe this was a targeted attack and we do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV, dash cam, or Ring doorbell footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 154 of 25 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.