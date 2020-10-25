Home » Police investigate foul play after Rochester burglary sees two arrested
October 25, 2020
Kent Police found a man’s body after going to a burglary taking place in Delce Road just after 10am on Sunday.
 
It’s understood that the breaking  happened  in a flat at a block on the corner of Foord St. One man was arrested for murder. A second man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.
 

