Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have made a sixth arrest

A murder investigation was launched on 15 July, 2020, after Ahmed Yasin-Ali, 18, was found with stab injuries in Elmfield Way, W9, at around 00:30hrs.

[F] On Saturday, 24 October, a 20 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until a date in November.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 17 July. They have both been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on 26 July on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has been released under investigation.

A 25-year-old was arrested on suspicion of involvement in murder on Thursday, 30 July. He has been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 6 October. He has been released on bail to a date in November.