Police investigating the attempted rape of a woman in a south London park are appealing to the public for information.

Between the hours of 2am and 3am on Saturday, 13 June, a woman was walking through Burgess Park on Albany Road in Southwark, when she was attacked by five men.

A prolonged struggle ensued and the woman managed to fight them off. She was sexually assaulted during the attack.

One of the suspects is said to have been wearing white trainers, light denim jeans and a red hooded jacket. His hair was plaited.

A second suspect is said to have been aged in his 30s.

Officers from the Central South BCU are investigating and have carried out extensive enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the surrounding roads during the relevant timeframe, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 1380/13Jun20.