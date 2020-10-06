Police investigating the deaths of three people in Brentford have released the identities of those involved

Officers forced entry to a residential address in Golden Mile House, Clayponds Road at around 12.50am on Tuesday, 6 October following concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

Inside the address, officers found the bodies of Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj, a 36-year-old woman, and her son, three-year-old Kailash Kuha Raj.

They also found a 42-year-old man suffering stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS), he died at the scene. He has been identified as Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan and was married to Poorna and the father of Kailash.

Next of kin have been informed and post mortem examinations are scheduled to commence on Thursday, 8 October.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said: “Although we are in the infancy of this investigation is appears that Poorna and Kailash had been dead for some time.

“This is a murder investigation and my team will work diligently to establish the sequence of events that led to their murders and the death of Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan.

“Our initial enquiries have established that Poorna and Kailash had not been seen or heard from for some time, perhaps since around the 21 September.

“We know the family often walked their dog, a poodle cross breed, in and around the local area and I would ask anyone who saw them at any time in the last month to contact police so we can begin to build a full picture of their lives.

“I know I speak on behalf of all the officers in my team that words cannot sufficiently sum up the devastation that this horrific incident will have on the families of those involved. However, I can reassure them that we will do all we can to provide them with the answers they need about what has happened here.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 721 4205 or via 101 quoting CAD7365/6Oct.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

West Area BCU Commander, Peter Gardner said: “This horrific incident has understandably caused enormous shock and concern among local residents and across the borough; all our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected. I would like to thank our officers and paramedics from the LAS who worked tirelessly and professionally under extremely traumatic circumstances in responding to this incident.

“Our officers in the West Area Command Unit are doing everything they can to support colleagues in Specialist Crime as we work to understand what has led to this terrible incident. Local residents can expect to see officers at the scene and patrolling the local area to provide reassurance, and if they have any concerns, I would urge them to speak to our officers.”

Police initially received a call late on Sunday, 4 October from a family member raising concerns about the welfare of Poorna.

Officers attended the address several times in the early hours of Monday, 5 October but received not reply. From talking to neighbours as the day progressed, concerns heightened and a decision was made to force entry.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it is believed the Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan fatally injured himself when officers entered the property. This meets the criteria of a mandatory referral.