Police issue appeal after 78 year-old woman assaulted during Portsmouth raid

Police investigating a burglary on Queens Road in Portsmouth at around 1:25am this morning (Thursday 8 October) where a 78 year-old woman was assaulted.

The back door to the victims home was forced and the victim woke up to two men upstairs who covered her mouth. She was left with a small cut to her nose.

The men carried out an untidy search before leaving, nothing was taken.

The victim described the men as white and being aged in their late teens. One was wearing grey and the other a black hooded top.

Officers have not received any other similar reports in the area.

Anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44200389719.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.