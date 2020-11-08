Police launch fatal collision investigation on the Isle of Wight after rider is killed

A motorcyclist has died following a fatal collision in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

Road closures remain in place at St John’s Road traffic lights – at the junction with Green Street – as a result of a motorbike crashing into the corner of the former Baby Needs shop.

Debris can be seen left scattered across the road, the motorbike has been covered over by a Police forensic tent

Emergency services were called to the fatal collision shortly before 1.30am. Police and Paramedics battled to safe the seriously injured rider who rushed to the hospital following the single-vehicle collision

Collision Investigation Unit (COU) from the mainland have been called in to carry out a full forensic examination of the scene.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the motorcyclist shortly before the crash to contact them.

They’d also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.

They are asked to call 101 quoting reference 44200432908.