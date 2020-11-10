Police launch ram ram investigation after cash machine was stolen from a Harlow shop

Police are investigating a burglary in which a cash machine was stolen from a Harlow shop.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the Co-Op in North Square shortly after 3.15am today, Tuesday 10 November.

A black Range Rover had been used to reverse into the shop and three suspects were seen leaving in a dark Audi, which has since been located and had been reported stolen. The Range Rover was left at the scene.

Officers are carrying out a search for the suspects, who drove northbound on the M11 towards Cambridgeshire.

Enquiries remain ongoing and we’d like to thank members of the public who have come forward so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 71 of today’s date.