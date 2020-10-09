Police manhunt launched for Pervert in Portsmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Waterlooville.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (7 October) at around 1.30pm, on Purbrook Way at the roundabout with Stakes Hill Road.

As a woman was approaching the railings by the subway she saw a man exposing and inappropriately touching himself.

He is described as being white, between 5ft 5ins and 6ft tall, average to chubby build, with blonde hair.

He was wearing a black hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, and glasses.

If you have any information about this incident or you recognise the description of the suspect, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting 44200388935.