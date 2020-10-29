Police officer given the push after using police vehicle and nicking fuel whilst off duty

A detective constable has been dismissed without notice following the conclusion of a misconduct hearing on Thursday, 29 October.

Detective Constable Dean Roberts, attached to the South Area BCU, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Honesty & Integrity, Duties & Responsibilities, and Orders & Instructions.

It was alleged that between March and April 2019, DC Roberts used an unmarked police vehicle for his sole personal use whilst off-duty without authority.

It was further alleged that DC Roberts exceeded the national speed limit whilst using the vehicle and utilised the MPS fuel card for petrol consumption whilst using the vehicle for his own purposes.

In doing so, DC Roberts breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Honesty & Integrity, Duties & Responsibilities, and Orders & Instructions.

Having considered all the evidence the chair, Mr Christopher McKay, and panel at the hearing, found all matters proven as gross misconduct and DC Roberts was dismissed without notice.