Police officer who harassed crime victim sacked

A police constable has been dismissed without notice after allegations of gross misconduct were proven.

Police Constable Farouk Abubakar, attached to South West Command Unit, appeared at a misconduct hearing which concluded on Thursday, 15 October.

He faced allegations that on 21 June 2017, whilst on duty in the front office of Kingston Police Station, PC Farouk Abubakar met a member of the public who attended seeking advice. After the member of the public left the front office, PC Abubakar continued to contact her from his own personal phone, sending sexualised messages and a photograph.

It is alleged that in doing so, PC Farouk Abubakar had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of ‘honesty and integrity’, ‘equality and diversity’, ‘authority, respect and courtesy’, ‘orders and instructions’ and ‘discreditable conduct’.

The Chair found the allegations under the professional standards of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, orders and instructions and authority, respect and courtesy were proven at gross misconduct.

The allegations under the professional standard of equality and diversity were found as not proven.

The PC Abubakar was dismissed without notice.