Police on scene of serious collision this morning

Police were on scene of a serious collision on the A12 at Ingatestone which has led to the northbound carriageway to be closed.

It was reported a vehicle had left the road and been in collision with a tree at around 8.30am today (Sunday 25 October).

A woman has been flown to hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound carriageway has been shut and is expected to be closed into this afternoon.

Please avoid the area and plan your journey.

If you have any information about the collision please call us on 101 quoting incident 279 of 25 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.