Police probe fatal collision on the Isle of Wight

Aug 26, 2022 , ,

Following a fatal collision on the Isle of Wight, police are looking for witnesses.

Officers were called just before 9.40 p.m. last night (August 25) to reports of a traffic collision on Newport Road in Apse Heath.

This included a scooter and a car, and the male scooter rider was pronounced deceased at the site.

A 36-year-old Ventnor woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving. She is still being held at this time.

Road closures were imposed last night and have already been lifted.

Officers are looking into the events that lead up to this collision.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage can call 101 and quote reference 44220346694.

