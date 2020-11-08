Police probe launched after man arrested whilst playing the bagpipes for assaulting a police in Whitehall

Police are aware of a video circulating online which shows an officer using force after a man had tried to enter a restricted area in Whitehall SW1.

The actions of the officer will be looked at in the wider context of this incident.

The man had previously been asked to wait while the restricted area was opened up and he would be able to attend the Cenotaph.

The road had been closed off as the Remembrance Sunday event this year was a closed ceremony due to Covid restrictions.

The area has since been opened up and members of the public can now go on their way.

A man- no further details- has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. He remains in police custody at this time.