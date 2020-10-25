Home » Police Probe launched for missing Mum of Three Louise Brown
BREAKING Kent Maidstone MISSING

Police Probe launched for missing Mum of Three Louise Brown

October 25, 2020
1 Min Read
Police Probe launched for missing Mum of Three Louise Brown, UKNIP

Kent Police have launched an investigations following  the disappearance of stay at home mum of three Louise Brown.  

Concerned friends posted in the early hours of Sunday morning following the Maidstone mum not returning after going out on Friday evening. On various social media posts friends reach out to Louise saying please come home we are worried about you and your children want their mum home. They have made claim that no one has heard from her since Friday night. Just three days previously Louise shared a missing person post of Jason Farmer.

Police Probe launched for missing Mum of Three Louise Brown, UKNIP

 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Louise is asked to call Kent Police on 101.

About us

 

If you have a news story that you think we should know about, then please do not hesitate and get in contact with us. Email: news@uknip.co.uk

Useful Links