Police Probe launched for missing Mum of Three Louise Brown

Kent Police have launched an investigations following the disappearance of stay at home mum of three Louise Brown.

Concerned friends posted in the early hours of Sunday morning following the Maidstone mum not returning after going out on Friday evening. On various social media posts friends reach out to Louise saying please come home we are worried about you and your children want their mum home. They have made claim that no one has heard from her since Friday night. Just three days previously Louise shared a missing person post of Jason Farmer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Louise is asked to call Kent Police on 101.