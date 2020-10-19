Police quickly located the victim after a firearm was discharged in Brighton

Police are continuing their search for two suspects in connection to a Brighton altercation.

Just after 11.50am on Monday (19 October) police received a report of a disturbance involving three people in Rock Place, Brighton. One of the suspects was in possession of a firearm, which is believed to have been discharged at the location.

Police quickly located the victim, a man, who did not suffer any injuries.

Officers, including firearms colleagues and the police helicopter, conducted an initial area search to locate the two suspects – a man and a woman – but the pair were not found.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Donna Ward added: “This is a fast-paced investigation where fortunately, the victim did not sustain any injuries.

“We are searching for a man and a woman in connection with the incident. The man is described as white, in his mid-late 20s, with short mousey brown hair and wearing dark blue jeans and a black puffer jacket.

“The woman is described as being late teens or early 20s, of slim build, with long blonde hair and wearing a red coat with a fur trim around the hood.

“It is believed that a firearm was discharged at the location and we will continue to investigate whether the victim was known to the suspects. There is not believed to be a wider threat to the community.

“Officers in the city will continue to conduct high visibility patrols at this time. We have had to close some of the roads around the St James’s Avenue area of Kemptown and these road closures will continue to be in place while enquiries are ongoing. We appreciate the public’s understanding around this disruption.

“We are aware this incident was witnessed by a number of members of the public and we are appealing for you to come forward to us with information. Do you have CCTV outside your property which captured the incident or did you witnesses anyone matching the descriptions of the suspects in the city prior or after altercation?

“If you can assist the police investigation please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Spyglass.