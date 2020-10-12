Officers on a routine patrol in Sittingbourne have arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences.

The 21-year-old man from Sittingbourne was arrested on 8 October 2020 at around 9:50pm after the vehicle he was travelling in came to the attention of officers.

Police stopped his vehicle on the A249 and searched the car under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found bags of what was believed to be cannabis. Phones and cash were also found inside the vehicle.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, has since been released pending further investigation.