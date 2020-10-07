Police teams working to tackle knife crime and serious violence in Sussex made four arrests during a day of action in Brighton

Officers located a suspect, wanted for a robbery, at a bus stop on 20 September where the victim had cash and bank cards stolen. The 37-year-old man was arrested in Church Street on suspicion of robbery. Three other suspects – men aged 25, 31 and 45 – were arrested on 23 September in a previous day of action. All four men have been bailed subject to conditions while enquiries are undertaken.

Following the arrest, proactive patrols continued at The Level, Saunders Park and Preston Park. These areas are a focus for local policing to build engagement with users of those open spaces.

That same day, a report of a knife point robbery in Norwich Crescent was received and resources were immediately deployed to assist. Officers conducted house to house and ANPR enquiries before a suspect vehicle was located at Goldstone Retail Park. A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of robbery and both remain in custody at this time. The 22-year-old man was subsequently charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and breach of court bail.

Following these arrests, a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Church Road, Hove on 24 September after being called in for interview. He was bailed subject to conditions.

Inspector Dan McCarthy said: “We are pleased with the results of this day of action, where we brought our resources together to locate and arrest suspects wanted in connection with these serious incidents.

“Our priorities are to protect the communities of Brighton and Hove, catch those who commit crime in our city and deliver excellent service to our communities.”

“If you have information about knife crime or serious violence, we want to know about it. Make the right call and report it to us online or by calling 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”