Police uncover Cannabis grow in Swindon

Officers have uncovered a cannabis factory during a warrant at Westcott Place in Swindon – the third in a fortnight along the same road.

Neighbourhood officer PC Paul Bezzant said that the warrant had been carried out yesterday (19/10) in response to concerns raised by members of the public.

After entering the property, it became immediately apparent to officers that the whole property had been converted to grow the illegal drug.

PC Bezzant explained: “The whole house had been converted into a factory and completely wrecked in the process. Electricity had been bypassed and the ceiling smashed through. We seized approximately 100 plants but it is highly likely that the remainder of the plants had been harvested. It would have been quite a substantial set up and the property has been left in an appalling state.”

No arrests were made and investigations are ongoing to determine who is responsible for setting up the factory.

Landlords are advised to carry out proper checks on their tenants to avoid having to foot the bill for the damage caused by those who might set up drug factories in their buildings. Ensuring that potential tenants share detailed identification can help recover costs from the courts should such a situation arise.

PC Bezzant added that the local community had a vital role to play in helping combat drug dealers in their area: “We very much rely on members of the public to be our eyes and ears when it comes to highlighting issues like this. Have you noticed anything suspicious – people coming and going overnight with large bags or equipment overnight. Even the smallest piece of information can help us. Don’t suffer in silence, I would urge anyone with information call us on 101 or anonymously to crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”