Police want to question a man after an imitation gun was used to rob a male of his phone

1 hour ago
The incident happened on a train between Dartford and Slade Green around 3:11pm on 29th September. The suspect got off the train at Slade Green. Please contact British transport Police on 0800405040, Ref 420 of 29/09/20 if you have anymore information

