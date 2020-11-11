Police were called to a collision involving a silver Ford KA and the woman and baby in Farnborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and five-month-old baby were injured following a collision in Farnborough

Police were called to a collision involving a silver Ford KA and the woman and baby, who were pedestrians, on Summit Avenue.

The woman, in her 30s, suffered injuries to her right leg. The baby boy sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries to his head.

Officers are making enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision and would ask everyone not to speculate.

Police say they are particularly keen to speak with a man who stopped at the scene and assisted in moving the Ford KA.