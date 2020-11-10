A man has been jailed after he was convicted of Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place after an incident in Bracknell.

Matthew Viccars, aged 38, of Pitcroft Avenue, Reading, pleaded guilty to the offences in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on 28 September.

Returning to the same court on Thursday (5/11), Viccars was sentenced to a total of six years’ imprisonment.

At just before 11.15pm on Thursday 27 August, police were called to reports of three men fighting and that one of the men had been stabbed at the rear of Newlands Place Flats, Bracknell.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was stabbed three times in the side and required hospital treatment.

Viccars was identified the following day (28/8) and was arrested.

The victim underwent emergency surgery where he had his spleen removed.

He has since made a recovery but will be on medication for the rest of his life.

Viccars was charged on 29 August.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Erika King, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a violent incident and Viccars had armed himself with a knife, knowing full well the risk of causing serious harm.

“The victim in this incident suffered serious injuries as a result of the altercation and these are life-changing as he will now need medication for the rest of his life.

“The ripples of serious violence and knife crime are far-reaching. It affects the victims, their families, and our communities, and Thames Valley Police’s officers and staff work tirelessly with partners, including our communities, to tackle serious violence and knife crime.

“Viccars will now serve a lengthy term of imprisonment to reflect on his actions, and I hope that this sentence will provide the victim with at least some closure.”