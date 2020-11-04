Police’failed teen, Lucy McHugh 13, killed by paedo lodger who feared she’d expose horrific abuse

Lucy McHugh was stabbed to death by paedophile Stephen Nicholson. Now, a damning report found that police did not thoroughly investigate concerns that the 13-year-old was being sexually exploited.

The inquiry into her death found that teachers had raised concerns that she had an older boyfriend who could be sexually exploiting her.

But social services said the concerns had “no foundation” as they were reassured by Lucy’s mother.

Officials did not follow up the concerns and no information was shared with the police or social services.

Both children’s social care staff and police were aware Nicholson had a criminal history.