President Trump has been taken to hospital

It’s been announced that Donald Trump, the president of the USA, has being taken to hospital.

This comes less than 24 hours after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, it was said Mr Trump was displaying ‘mild symptoms’ after it was announced he and his wife went into quarantine late on Wednesday.

Since then, he had been given a cocktail of drugs, with the White House describing this as a ‘precautionary measure’.

Trump was said to ‘fatigued, but in good spirits’.

However, he has now been transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

A White House spokesperson has said it is a precaution and the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.