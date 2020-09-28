Two suspected shoplifters from London have been charged with high value thefts from a Maidstone supermarket.

Quantities of alcohol including spirits valued at almost £3,500 have been reported stolen during a spate of offences at Sainsbury’s in Romney Place, between 12 September and 21 September 2020.

On Friday 25 September two men were arrested at the store on suspicion of theft. Officers also seized bottles of spirits and a quantity of foodstuffs.

Andre Vasile and George Matei, both of Lampton Road, Hounslow, London were later charged with three counts of theft; two committed on 12 September and a third on 25 September. The

former was also charged with a further theft on 21 September.

The following day, Mr Vasile, aged 20, and Mr Matei, aged 21, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court where they were bailed to a hearing at the same court on 15 October.