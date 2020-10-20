Race probe launched after woman is racially abused at BP Garage in Farnborough

A 37 year old man from Farnborough has been questioned following a race attack at a Hampshire garage

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a report that a member of staff was racially abused by a man at the BP garage in Prospect Road, Farnborough.

The incident occurred between 10.30am and 11.45am on Sunday, October 18. The suspect was with another man and they are alleged to have become abusive when their car was blocked in by a fuel lorry. One of the men is then said to have racially abused a female member of staff.

If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200404694.