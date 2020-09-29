Ralph went missing from the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester

Police are appealing to trace a missing 86-year-old man called Ralph Carine.
Ralph went missing from the Royal Hampshire County Hospital on Romsey Road, Winchester at 2.30pm today (Tuesday 29 Sept).
Later, just after 4pm, it is believed he was seen walking in the Stockbridge area.
We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him however we are growing increasingly concerned for this welfare.
Have you seen him?
Ralph has been described as:
White
5 feet 7 inches tall
Very slim build
Very blue eyes
White hair
Unshaven – stubble
Wearing:
Grey trousers
Green-y grey jumper
Grey moccasins slippers
Carting green jumper and hospital gown
Still wearing his name band
Wearing an allergy band
Have you seen Ralph or know where he might be?
Any sightings, please call 101 and quote incident number 718 of today’s date (29/9).