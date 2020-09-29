Ralph went missing from the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester

Police are appealing to trace a missing 86-year-old man called Ralph Carine.

Ralph went missing from the Royal Hampshire County Hospital on Romsey Road, Winchester at 2.30pm today (Tuesday 29 Sept).

Later, just after 4pm, it is believed he was seen walking in the Stockbridge area.

We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him however we are growing increasingly concerned for this welfare.

Have you seen him?

Ralph has been described as:

White

5 feet 7 inches tall

Very slim build

Very blue eyes

White hair

Unshaven – stubble

Wearing:

Grey trousers

Green-y grey jumper

Grey moccasins slippers

Carting green jumper and hospital gown

Still wearing his name band

Wearing an allergy band

Have you seen Ralph or know where he might be?

Any sightings, please call 101 and quote incident number 718 of today’s date (29/9).