A plan to use nets to stop dinghies carrying migrants across the English Channel is being considered by the government, it has been reported.
Dan O’Mahoney, who leads the Home Office’s efforts to tackle illegal crossings to the UK, outlined the strategy to a Sunday newspaper.
He told the newspaper that British vessels could use the tactic before then returning migrants to France.
Record numbers of migrants are continuing to make the crossing.
In the first three weeks of September, at least 1,892 migrants successfully crossed the Channel – more than in the whole of 2019.