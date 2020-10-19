The Exeter-based airline could start flying again early next year following the deal agreed with hedge fund firm Cyrus Capital. The airline that employed 2,000 people and flew over nine million passengers a year, according to Statista, went into administration in March with all routes from Exeter and Newquay airports cancelled. But it was announced on Monday morning that subject to certain confidential conditions, this new deal is expected to allow the business to restart operations under the Flybe brand in early 2021. Administrators said they will work together with Thyme Opco, the company associated with Cyrus Capital who completed the deal, the Flybe management team and the UK Civil Aviation Authority to prepare for the relaunch of the airline’s operations. A spokesperson for Thyme Opco added: “We are extremely excited about the opportunity to relaunch Flybe. The airline is not only a well-known UK brand, it was also the largest regional air carrier in the EU, so while we plan to start off smaller than before, we expect to create valuable airline industry jobs, restore essential regional connectivity in the UK, and contribute to the recovery of a vital part of the country’s economy.”
Regional airline Flybe – which collapsed with the loss of thousands of jobs – is set to be revived after being bought out by one its former shareholders
You may also like
The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 16,982 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of...
Wiltshire Police’s newly formed Fortitude teams have already begun to make a difference
The proactive response unit, which was launched at the start of the week, has taken action against prolific and serious offenders as part of a concerted long...
Holloway Road closed after motorcyclist was speeding and has hit and killed a pregnant woman
An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Islington. Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 4.50pm on Monday 19 October to...
Police want to question a man after an imitation gun was used to rob a male of his phone
The incident happened on a train between Dartford and Slade Green around 3:11pm on 29th September. The suspect got off the train at Slade Green. Please contact...
Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Colchester
A resident in Queen Elizabeth Way, near the junction with Mersea Road, found that there was a hole in their window sometime between 8pm and 10pm on Friday 16...
Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area
Have you seen John? Police say he’s a high risk missing person from the Sydenham Hill area. He was carrying a Tesco plastic bag, shoulder bag and a black...
Police quickly located the victim after a firearm was discharged in Brighton
Police are continuing their search for two suspects in connection to a Brighton altercation. Just after 11.50am on Monday (19 October) police received a report...
Two arrested after altercation involving a knife in Lakeside Shopping Centre
Officers have arrested two people on suspicion of a being in possession of blade after an altercation in Lakeside Shopping Centre this evening. Police were...
An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Islington
Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 4.50pm on Monday 19 October to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian in Holloway...
A man has been sentenced to 33 weeks in prison after he was stopped carrying a Rambo knife in Acton
Jahcub Pierre-Registe, 18 of Elsham Road, W14 was sentenced today (Monday, 19 October) at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court. On Monday, 28 August officers from the...
Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men
Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men outside #Ealing Broadway shopping centre on Sunday afternoon. Fight was stopped by members of...
Officers are looking to speak to this man in connection to an assault that happened on a bus.
The incident happened whilst the bus was stationary on Ludlow Road, just before 10pm on Saturday 26 September. The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 43...
Man arrested following spate of motorcycle fires in St Leonards
Police are investigating the five separate incidents as arson. Each bike was destroyed, and the fires were extinguished by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service...
Tributes paid to motorcyclist tragically killed in A29 collision
Richard Adde was riding a black Aprilia motorcycle which collided with a silver Vauxhall Vectra. This caused him to hit a dark coloured Ford Transit which was...
Mother, 18, appears in court charged with manslaughter over death of her 20-month-old daughter
Verphy Kudi, 18, currently of no fixed address, is to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 October, charged with the...
A man has been jailed after deliberately driving his car at and injuring a police officer in Ilford
Nsimba Malungo, 29 , of no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 16 October to a total of three years in prison after pleading...
A butane-sniffing homeless man has been jailed after coercing a 14-year-old girl into sexual intercourse in a garden shed
William Clay, 20, met the girl in the centre of Barnstaple where they started using the gas. He was living on the streets at the time and decided to go to the...
Two suspected fraudsters have appeared in court following a number of reported attempts to trick organisations into parting with vast sums of money
One firm based in Australia paid the equivalent of £98,315 to what they thought was one of their suppliers after receiving a fraudulent email, while...
Essex Police releases name of M11 fatal crash victim
A woman who died following a collision on the M11 last month has been named. Eni-itan Bajomo was the passenger in a black Audi TT which was in collision with...
A driver has sadly died following a collision in Bumbles Green, Nazeing. Emergency services were called shortly before 11.10pm on Saturday 17 October. A blue...
Detectives are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Canterbury
Detectives are appealing for information following an alleged assault in Canterbury. It was reported that a man was assaulted in an alleyway off of Gordon...
A man who was wanted for five years has been sentenced to five years and two months imprisonment for driving and drug offences
Ali Hussain, 32 of Swain Street, Westminster was sentenced on Monday, 12 October at Isleworth crown court to five years and two months imprisonment...
The man was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle when it was in collision with a parked black Toyota car the rider sadly died
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in Southampton. Police were called to the collision just after midday, on Saturday October, 17 on...
Witness sought after a shopper was assaulted by three men
The offenders are reported to have entered a shop in Shakespeare Road, Gillingham, at around 8.45pm on 15 October 2020. When inside the shop the three men had...
About us
If you have a news story that you think we should know about, then please do not hesitate and get in contact with us. Email: news@uknip.co.uk
Useful Links
- Useful Numbers
- Traffic, Travel & Roadworks
- Weather
- Privacy and Cookie Policy
- Complaints Procedure
- About Us
- Contact Us
- Advertise