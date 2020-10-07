UPDATED: Rescue operation after person goes into the River Lea in Tottenham

A Person went into the river in Tottenham this evening – sparking a major rescue operation. Emergency services went to the scene of the incident on Tottenham Hale Ferry Lane after the person was being chased by officers on a moped entered the River Lea It was reported at 10pm today (Wednesday, 8th October).

Officers at the scene confirmed that it is unclear how many people were in the involved. when it entered the water and it’s understood that persons are outstanding or unaccounted for. The fire service a Hart Team are working with Paramedics and officers.

The Road remains closed in both directions. A spokesman for the Met Police said Police are dealing with an incident in the area of Ferry Lane, #Tottenham. At around 9.15pm a male was seen to enter the water. He has not been seen since and an urgent search of the area is being undertaken by officers and the fire service.