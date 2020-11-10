Richard Bolder of Fathoms Reach, Hayling Island has been jailed for four years and three months

A 28 year-old man has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison for a GBH assault and a separate count of battery, which took place on Hayling Island in March.

The offence of battery took place on the evening of Saturday 7 March and the GBH assault occurred in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 8 March.

Richard Bolder of Fathoms Reach, Hayling Island, received the sentence on Thursday 5 November following a trial that lasted just over a week at Swindon Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of battery, which was captured on CCTV, but denied the GBH assault, which took place at Dovercourt and the Oven Campsite on Hayling Island, leaving a woman in her twenties with serious bruising and swelling to her face and body.

Officer in the case, Police Staff Investigator Natalie Woods said: “I hope that the victim, in this case, can finally begin to rebuild her life in the knowledge that Bolder is now in prison.

“This was a vicious assault against an extremely vulnerable lady. Bolder claimed to have not remembered most of the evening, because he thought his drinks were spiked. He continued to deny the offence throughout and even inferred that the victim could have caused the injuries to herself.