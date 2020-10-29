Robbery charge after elderly man assaulted at Minster home

A robbery charge has been authorised following a report a man in his 70s was assaulted at his Minster home.

The victim sustained facial injuries following the incident, which took place in Kent Avenue at around 9.30pm on 10 October 2020.

On 28 October, Andrew McNair was arrested in connection with the offence following an investigation by the Swale Crime Investigation Department.

The 28-year-old, of Warden Bay Road, Sheerness, was later charged with robbery and appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 29 October. At the hearing, he was remanded in custody and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 26 November.

It is reported that three men committed the offence, which led to a quantity of money being stolen, and enquiries to identify any other suspects are ongoing.

Two women, aged 51 and 39, were also arrested earlier in October. They were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and have since been released, pending further enquiries.

Investigators remain keen to hear from anybody with information that may assist their investigation. Witnesses and anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting reference number 46/181952/20.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.