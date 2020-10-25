A schoolteacher has today been jailed following a joint investigation between Durham City CID, the FBI and the National Crime Agency into child sexual abuse.

Robert Benjamin Johnson was handed a 27-month prison sentence after being found guilty of two charges relating to the distribution of indecent videos of children.

The 38-year-old, of Kells Buildings, in Durham, appeared at Durham Crown Court for sentencing this morning (October 23).

Durham City CID were provided the information by the FBI who identified links containing the indecent videos.

Following this information, officers seized a total of 15 electronic devices from Johnson’s home address in March last year.

The 19-month investigation involved complex digital examinations and several police interviews.

PC Anna Pittam who was commended for her work by Judge James Adkin said: “It must be reminded that the children sadly involved in these are real children who are victims of sexual abuse.