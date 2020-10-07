A Sevenoaks builder who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a man’s head with steel toe-capped boots has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Russell Walton left his victim suffering multiple injuries following an unprovoked and sustained assault earlier this year.

Walton, of The Crescent, Sevenoaks, was known to his victim and on 9 April 2020 both men had agreed to meet near his home to discuss a business dispute and return some tools to each other. Without warning Walton violently knocked the victim to the floor, before delivering repeated blows to his head and body. The victim tried to protect himself by curling up and covering his head with his arms, as Walton continued to kick and stamp on him.

A witness attempted to intervene, but the 45-year-old persisted in his attempts to cause further harm. At one stage he retrieved an axe from his work van and waving the weapon threatened ‘I will end him’. The victim managed to take sanctuary in a property and Walton drove from the scene. He later handed himself in at a police station and was arrested.

During an investigation officers were unable to locate either Walton’s vehicle or the axe, but he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed object in a public place. At Maidstone Crown Court Walton denied the charges and the case went to trial. He argued he acted in self-defence at all times, claiming the victim had been hostile and aggressive. He denied threatening him with an axe. He was convicted after a jury returned unanimous verdicts and was sentenced on Thursday 1 October.

Detective Constable Ash Pennell, of West Kent CID, said: ‘A disagreement over money quickly escalated into a brutal and terrifying assault by Walton. Wearing steel toe-capped boots, he was seen by one witness to stamp on the victim’s head at least five times. It was an utterly senseless attack which only by luck did not lead to more serious harm.’