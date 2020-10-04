Sad to report the driver, a man in his eighties, sadly died at the scene

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Shellingford.

At around 10.20pm yesterday (3/10) a red Citreon C1 collided with a wall on Church Street.

The driver, a man in his eighties, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officer.

Investigating officer, PC Tim Cameron, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision and our thoughts remain with his family at this time.

“We are carrying out an investigation into this collision and as such I would ask that anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who witnessed the red Citroen C1 driving in the area at the time to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200311480.”