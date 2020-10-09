Following a Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for drug offences in Aylesbury.

Ehsan Saghir, aged 21, of Beechwood Road, Luton pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – heroin at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (6/10).

He was sentenced on the same day to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

The sentence relates to an incident in Court Close, Aylesbury on 25 June this year. Saghir was stopped and searched, during which Class A drugs worth £2,710 and £758 in cash were recovered.

PC Ben McNeill, from the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “Saghir was involved in County Lines activity and I am pleased that this proactive arrest has led to him being sentenced for his role in this.

“Anyone involved in County Drug lines and organised crime within the Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by the Stronghold team and will continue to be pursued until the line is dismantled.

“As part of our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to continuing to work with our partners to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation to highlight the impact of drug offences on the most vulnerable in our communities.”