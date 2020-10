Two women suspected of stealing a charity sweets dispenser in Maidstone have been arrested and charged. The dispenser is alleged to have been stolen from a waiting room of a taxi company in Station Approach, on 24 September 2020.

Samantha White, aged 40, of Plumpton Walk, Maidstone and Joanna Stansall, aged 31, of Quarry Road, Maidstone were both arrested on Wednesday 7 October. They were later charged with theft and bailed to appear before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.