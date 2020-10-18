 Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men - UKNIP
BREAKING Ealing LONDON

Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men

October 18, 2020
1 Min Read
Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men outside #Ealing Broadway shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.
Fight was stopped by members of the public.

Police and Paramedic attended.
No reported casualties.

