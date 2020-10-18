Serious incident involving a machete in a fight between young men outside #Ealing Broadway shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.
Fight was stopped by members of the public.
Police and Paramedic attended.
No reported casualties.
Officers at the police station heard a disturbance in Sainsbury’s car park in Tofts Walk at 10.25pm on Saturday 17 October. They chased the suspect, who was...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Aylesbury. The incident occurred yesterday (17/10) at about 10.15am on the A41...
At 9.25pm on Saturday 17 October police were called to a disturbance involving a large number of people at the Sports Bar, Wellington Square, Hastings...
Police in Hastings are seeking witnesses and information after a man was stabbed. Emergency services were called to a report of the 50-year-old local man found...
The man, aged 24 from Birmingham, was stopped at the Port of Dover on 21 June 2020 after being unable to account for having more than £40,000 in his...
The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 16 October 2020 in Liptraps Lane. It is alleged there was altercation involving the occupants of two cars...
Jose Ivo Ferreira, aged 30 and of no fixed abode, Dean Wesley Lovell, aged 30 and of Cull Close, Poole, and Fleur Marie Newman, aged 28 and of Ripon Road...
One firm based in Australia paid the equivalent of £98,315 to what they thought was one of their suppliers after receiving a fraudulent email, while...
Fire crews were scrambled to at 4.51am this morning to a derelict building on fire in Garrison Hill, Droxford. Firefighter arrived to the former Upland...
The incident happened whilst the bus was stationary on Ludlow Road, just before 10pm on Saturday 26 September. The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 43...
William Clay, 20, met the girl in the centre of Barnstaple where they started using the gas. He was living on the streets at the time and decided to go to the...
A woman who died following a collision on the M11 last month has been named. Eni-itan Bajomo was the passenger in a black Audi TT which was in collision with...
Police are asking witnesses to come forward following a robbery in Slough. It happened just after 8.35pm on Sunday (11/10), when the victim, a teenage boy...
A Merthyr Tydfil man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman. Peter Jones, 63, was jailed for five years and three months...
A driver has sadly died following a collision in Bumbles Green, Nazeing. Emergency services were called shortly before 11.10pm on Saturday 17 October. A blue...
Police continue to appeal for information from the public to identify a man they wish to speak with in connection with an incident aboard a bus in Harrow. On...
The first saw a man arrested in East Sussex on suspicion of supplying small boats to aid people smugglers in France. NCA officers detained the 30-year...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Coulsdon. Police were called at 9.27pms on Friday, 16 October, to a man seriously...
Police are speaking to a man on a bridge above the railway line. Victoria Street in Gillingham has now been closed and trains have been stopped.
Shropshire paramedics Sarah and Trish Johnson know all too well the benefits of having Public Access Defibrillators (PAD) within communities, which is why they...
Ali Hussain, 32 of Swain Street, Westminster was sentenced on Monday, 12 October at Isleworth crown court to five years and two months imprisonment...
Officers from the Essex Roads Policing Unit attended. A spokesperson said: “To the 20 or so drivers who drove by one-handed to film it with your phones...
On Thursday, 13 August at approximately 2.20pm a man, who was with a group of friends, boarded a route 151 bus at Crown Road bus stop, near Sutton High Street...
