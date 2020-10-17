Serving West Midlands Police officer charged with assault - UKNIP

The CPS has authorised the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to charge Declan Jones, a West Midlands Police Officer, with three counts of common assault against three complainants.

“The allegations relate to incidents which took place between 20 and 23 April 2020.

“This decision was made following careful consideration of the evidence presented to us by the IOPC.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against PC Jones are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”