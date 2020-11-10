Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman who has gone missing from Wokingham.

Sharon Childerhouse, who is 61-years-old, was last seen at around 2.30pm at Cloud Stables, Arborfield, Wokingham when she went walking with her dog, a brown and white Springer Spaniel called Barney.

Sharon is white with a blonde bob hair style with a fringe.

She was wearing blue jeans and blue wellington boots.

Her dog Barney does not usually leave her side.

Sharon does not have her mobile phone with her and is believed to frequent the rural areas of Edneys Hill when she walks her dog.

However, she could have walked a considerable distance, and so we are keen to hear from anybody in the local area who believes they may have seen her.

Inspector Fiona Pearce, based at Reading police station, said: “We are really concerned for Sharon’s welfare as she has been missing for several hours and is not dressed appropriately for the weather, which is getting colder.

“We have concerns that she may have become disoriented in the dark and may be unaware where she currently is.

“She is due to take some medication at 9pm, and so we are making this appeal to try and locate her as soon as possible.

“It’s out of character for Sharon to go missing, and it’s possible she has got lost in the darkening evenings.

“Barney usually does not leave Sharon’s side, and so is likely to be with her.

“If you believe that you have seen Sharon, with or without her Springer Spaniel, please contact 101, quoting reference number 43200369227.

“If you think you can see her, please call 999 immediately, as we are very concerned for her welfare.”