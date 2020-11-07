Sittingbourne Man charged with attempted Murder after stabbing attack at Medway address

An attempted murder charge has been authorised following a stabbing at an address in Medway.

Kent Police officers were called to Fir Tree Grove, Lordswood, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday 3 November 2020 following a report that a man had been seriously assaulted in the back garden of a property by another man who was known to him.

Jamie Dunn, 31, of North Street, Sittingbourne, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with attempted murder and unlawful wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear before Medway magistrates on Saturday 7 November.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to a London hospital following the incident but has since been discharged.